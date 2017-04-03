White House Releases Official Portrait of Melania Trump – Take a Look

04-03-2017
The White House has just released of the first official portrait of first lady Melania Trump.
The photo was taken in her new residence at the White House, showing the first lady dressed in a black blazer with a black scarf around her neck.
"I am honored to serve in the role of First Lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years," Mrs. Trump said.
Did You Know This About the First Lady?
- In 2006, Melania Trump became a citizen of the United States of America.
- Melania is only the second First Lady born outside of the United States. The first was Louisa Adams, wife to John Quincy Adams, the nation's sixth president.
- Melania married Donald Trump in January 2005. In March of 2006 they welcomed their first child, Barron William Trump.
- Mrs. Trump is focusing her platform as first lady on the problem of cyber bullying among our youth