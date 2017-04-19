Wow, That Christian Student vs. Muslim Professor Case Just Won't Go Away

Rollins College Professor Richard Foglesong has apologized for slandering the student who stood up to a radical professor last month.

The controversy began when Marshall Polston challenged Muslim professor Areeje Zufari who argued that the disciples didn't believe Jesus was God and that the crucifixion was a hoax.

"It was very off-putting and flat out odd. I've traveled the Middle East, lectured at the Salahaddin University, and immersed myself in Muslim culture for many years. Honestly, it reminded me of some of the more radical groups I researched when abroad," Marshall Polston told Central Florida Post.

Polston was quickly suspended and faced a disciplinary hearing after Zufari claimed Polston was "dangerous" for challenging her comments.

Fellow professor Richard Foglesong rushed to defend Zufari, claiming that Polston was actually suspended for sexually harrassing his professor, not for challenging her views.

Polston quickly wrote a letter demanding a public apology from Foglesong and threatened to file a complaint with the Department of Education. He also threatened Foglesong with a lawsuit.

Not wanting to face a lawsuit or disciplinary actions from the Department of Education, Foglesong apologized.



Polston has since been allowed to return to class and professor Zufari has resigned.