A 72-Year Mystery Has Been Solved; The USS Indianapolis Located

A team of civilian researchers have discovered the remains of the USS Indianapolis according to the US Navy.

The vessel was discovered Friday, 18,000 feet below the surface.

The WWII Warship sank in the Pacific Ocean on July 30, 1945.

It had just completed a covert mission delivering parts for the atomic bomb later used on the Japanese city of Hiroshima when it was torpedoed.

The unescorted vessel sank in 12 minutes. It became one of the largest naval disasters in US history.

800 of the 1,196 men survived the sinking but died from other calamities such as dehydration and shark attacks. Of the 800 that made it off the vessel, only 317 lived.

A USS Indianapolis survivor recalled that harrowing experience to CBN News.

"I thought of mom and dad back home; I thought of six younger brothers, an older sister and a younger sister, and I thought of this certain brunette that said that she would wait for me," recalled Edgar Harrell, a retired Marine.

"And I told the Lord, 'I don't want to die; I want to live!'” he continued.

The team of researchers, led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, said the wreckage was found in the Philippine Sea although the Navy has not disclosed the exact location.

We've located wreckage of USS Indianapolis in Philippine Sea at 5500m below the sea. '35' on hull 1st confirmation: https://t.co/V29TLj1Ba4 pic.twitter.com/y5S7AU6OEl — Paul Allen (@PaulGAllen) August 19, 2017

"To be able to honor the brave men of the USS Indianapolis and their families through the discovery of a ship that played such a significant role in ending World War II is truly humbling,” said Allen.