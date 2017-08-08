ACLJ Calls on Supreme Court to Review Abortion Industry Undercover Investigation Case

The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) continues its fight against the abortion industry in a case that could go all the way to the Supreme Court.

The ACLJ filed a petition on behalf of Troy Newman, a former board member of The Center for Medical Progress. It's an organization which conducted an undercover investigation of the abortion industry.

The petition asks the high court to order a lower court to deliver records in the case to it for review.

The ACLJ wants the Supreme Court to agree to review Newman's case. He is one of the defendants in a lawsuit filed by the National Abortion Federation to stop the release of information acquired during the investigation.

In 2015, CMP released undercover videos that the organization says show Planned Parenthood employees engaging in the illegal practice of selling fetal tissue for profit.

Planned Parenthood said the recordings were edited in a deceptive way.

The ACLJ reports that CMP engaged in an undercover investigation for two years, looking into fetal tissue procurement companies and abortion providers. Investigators recorded conversations at different locations, which included two NAF conferences.

The NAF filed suit in federal court to stop the release of more videos. The judge handed down an injunction, which prevents the release of any recordings or information acquired at the NAF conferences.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals recently upheld that injunction.

"The Ninth Circuit's decision conflicts with decisions of the Supreme Court as well as other courts," Erik Zimmerman wrote for the ACLJ on the organization's website. "It is a prior restraint upon speech about matters of significant public interest, including evidence of possible criminal, illegal, and unethical acts."

"The general public, law enforcement, and government bodies have a right to receive this information about the abortion industry (as do defendants in providing it), and we are working to ensure that happens," Zimmerman continued.