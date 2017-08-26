As Harvey's Rains Ravage Houston, 2,000 Desperate Flood Victims Rescued

Tropical Storm Harvey has Houston under siege as torrential rain ravages the area and forces thousands from their homes. Houston's police chief says 2,000 people have been rescued so far from the flooding.



With rescue operations underway, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered 1,000 more National Guard members to help.



After more than 56,000 calls in less than 24 hours, the 911 system is being overrun, many people saying they can't get through.

High water rescue teams in Houston have been working tirelessly to save stranded Texans.

There have also been reports of good Samaritans using their own boats and pulling stranded drivers from the water.

People have been leaving their flooded homes and wading through the streets, officials are warning against leaving unless it is a life or death situation.

Officials are also saying don't go to the attic but to the rooftop if the water inside your home gets too high.

have reports of people getting into attic to escape floodwater do not do so unless you have an ax or means to break through onto your roof — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) August 27, 2017

More than two feet of rain have fallen in the area. The geography is a big part of the problem, as rainwater is forced onto streets, then into bayous easily overwhelmed in heavy downpours.

Buffalo Bayou runs through the middle of Houston and was 15 feet over flood stage, a level never seen before, on Monday.

In League City southeast of Houston, an astounding 30 inches of rain has fallen.



And the storm's not letting up – forecasters predict some areas could see as much as 50 inches of rain before Harvey passes.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is racing to release water from two reservoirs to keep dams from bursting under the intense pressure.

Rainfall is expected to continue over the next few days. Governor Abbott predicts billions of dollars of damage.

On Sunday President Trump tweeted, "Now experts are calling Harvey a once in 500 year flood! We have an all out effort going, and going well!"

Wow - Now experts are calling #Harvey a once in 500 year flood! We have an all out effort going, and going well! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

The President monitored the situation from Camp David over the weekend and is expected to travel to Texas to survey the damage on Tuesday.

The Dangers of Flash Floods

Flooding creates one of the greatest dangers during a hurricane or tropical storm, particularly flash floods.

Flash floods offer a unique danger for residents as the water usually sweeps up quickly, leaving drivers little time to react.

In fact, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, “Flash floods are the most dangerous kind of floods, because they combine the destructive power of a flood with incredible speed and unpredictability.”

“Whenever you are near water, make sure you are doing everything to stay safe,” cautioned Abbott.

The NWS is also warning drivers to take heed and “turn around, don’t drown.”

"Nine of ten people die in hurricanes from water. Heed the advice of local officials and do not drive into flooded roadways," the NWS tweeted.

Driving into floodwaters could be the last decision you ever make. Turn Around Don’t Drown! https://t.co/npzlj1ctdD #FloodSafety pic.twitter.com/ykhNn2Ohyl — NWS (@NWS) August 26, 2017

A History of Floods

The Houston area is no stranger to the dangers of flooding.

In early August, Houston was hit by widespread flooding. Dozens were rescued from the quick rising water.

In 2001, Tropical Storm Allison hit the city of Houston. The aftermath left 22 dead and 30,000 homeless.

Similar to Harvey, Allison lingered over Texas for days, dropping more than to 20 inches of rain in some areas.