Beth Moore Highlights God's Servant Who Risked All to Save Others from Harvey

Christian evangelist Beth Moore, who founded the Houston-based Living Proof Ministry is intimately affected by Harvey. Moore has a Twitter following of nearly 800-thousand people, and among other things, is highlighting the acts of kindness on display in the Houston area.

Moore, who refers to the storm ravaging coastal Texas as "Hateful Harvey," tweeted a moving picture of a pastor putting his own life at risk in order to help others.

"This is what I was talking about. This man right here. These are the kinds of servants of God in Houston Texas. God bless you, Brother," Moore tweeted.

This is what I was talking about. This man right here. These are the kinds of servants of God in Houston Texas. God bless you, Brother. https://t.co/1HDOLHDVBP — Beth Moore (@BethMooreLPM) August 27, 2017

The man was looking into cars that were mostly submerged in flood waters to check for people who might be in danger.

Meanwhile, Moore herself has been holed-up in a Nashville hotel, unable to return home because of the devastating flooding. However, she tweeted, "Safe & sound in a hotel room in Nashville but my loves 22 mos to 82 yrs (3 homes) have been in & out of closets 8 hours. 5 tornados. Undone."

Likewise, Lisa Bevere, co-founder of Messenger International ministry, who has a Twitter following of nearly 200-thousand people, tweeted a picture of ordinary people rescuing their neighbors from the floodwaters. She wrote, "For those of us that have had enough of hate in the news here are some heroes!"