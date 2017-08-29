Beth Moore Hitches a Ride to Houston, Urges Prayer for her Hometown

Stuck in Nashville when Hurricane Harvey hit, Beth Moore made it to Houston Tuesday, but still wasn't sure if she could get to her house.

She tweeted early Tuesday: "Y'all, I hitched a ride with a caravan of young pastors (never met) from Dallas taking aid/boats/a 4-wheeler, etc to Houston. Heading home," she said. "I don't know if I'll make it to my house right away with so many roads closed but I'll make it to my town. So thankful for these men of God."

The popular Christian author and speaker has lived in Houston since she was 15 and penned a heart-warming opinion piece in Christianity Today about her hometown and how it will recover from the devastation Harvey has left behind in her beautiful city.

She also shared about the faith of Houstonians and their love and service to others.

"I've never known more Jesus-serving, Jesus-loving, people-loving, people-serving folks on earth than right here in my hometown of Houston, Texas. I know you think I'm just saying this because I'm all teary eyed with sentimentality but, with all due respect, you'd be as mistaken as a Longhorn in College Station," she writes.

She goes on to ask for help for her beloved city after the catastrophic damage from the storm.

"I'll use the space I've been offered to say this: Your aid to Houston after Hurricane Harvey will not be in vain. She's a thankful kind of girl, our city. Her children try hard to take care of their own, but we're going to need your help this time. We are devastated. They say it will take many months and perhaps even several years to put us back together again."

She pleaded that the nation, the world, remember Houston.

"Please don't soon forget us. Don't forget our rescue workers. Don't forget our law enforcement. Don't forget our children and our babies. Don't forget our poor. Don't forget our homeless. Don't forget our elderly. Don't forget our sick. Don't forget our residents who suffer mental disabilities. They are so disoriented and afraid."

"And don't forget our community of faith. We will work hard and long together. We serve a Savior who walked on water. One who can still rebuke winds and waves and spit out the words, "Peace! Be still! It is I. Do not be afraid."

Moore ended the article with a request for prayers and several passages of scripture:

"Have mercy on me, my God, have mercy on me, for in you I take refuge. I will take refuge in the shadow of your wings until the disaster has passed. I cry out to God Most High, to God, who vindicates me. He sends from heaven and saves me, rebuking those who hotly pursue me—God sends forth his love and his faithfulness. (Ps. 53:1-3)

"He reached down from on high and took hold of me; he drew me out of deep waters. He rescued me from my powerful enemy … He brought me out into a spacious place; he rescued me because he delighted in me." (Ps. 18:16-17,19)

"When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze." (Is. 43:2)

"We are forever grateful. We'll never be the same. But we can mend the stronger," said Moore.







