Charlotte Baseball Team Holds 'Billy Graham Day' to Honor Hometown Son

Billy Graham is being honored in one of the places he loves the most -- the baseball stadium.

Before he was a world-renowned evangelist, Billy Graham dreamt of playing major league baseball. Now, the Charlotte Knights have deemed August 20th "Billy Graham Day" to celebrate its annual "Faith and Family" game.

Billy Graham's grandson, Will Graham, will speak at the event, held in the evangelist's hometown of Charlotte, NC.

"This city is where he learned so many of the things that God has used to reach the world through him," Will explained in a statement on the Billy Graham evangelical Association website.

The younger Graham will talk about the impact his grandfather has had on the world.

"It was on the farm in Charlotte that he learned hard work. It's where he learned humility. It's where he heard the Gospel through a traveling evangelist and gave his life to Christ," Graham says. "His ministry, given to Him by God, has paved the way for me to share Jesus near and far."

Will Graham is carrying on his grandfather's legacy by also spreading the gospel around the world.

He has preached in Uganda, Scotland, Australia and across the United States. Next year he will lead crusades in Indiana, Romania and Canada.

