Conservatives Call for McMaster's Firing: Is He Undermining President Trump?

Conservatives are going to war over President Trump's National Security Advisor, H.R. McMaster, who some feel is trying to undermine the President.

A source described as a "former senior official" told the Daily Caller , "Everything the president wants to do, McMaster opposes. Trump wants to get us out of Afghanistan, McMaster wants to go in. Trump wants to get us out of Syria, McMaster wants to go in. Trump wants to deal with the China issue, McMaster doesn't. Trump wants to deal with the Islam issue, McMaster doesn't. You know, across the board, we want to get rid of the Iran deal. McMaster doesn't. It is incredible to watch it happening right in front of your face. Absolutely stunning."

McMaster has fired or reassigned a number of NSC staffers in recent months. The Washington Free Beacon quotes White House sources who say McMaster has been targeting Trump "loyalists" who have been clashing with "career government staffers and holdovers from the Obama administration."

One of those fired -- Director for Strategic Planning, Rich Higgins -- was canned last month after writing a memo that described threats to Trump's presidency to include globalists, bankers, the "deep state," and Islamists. He warned that globalists and Islamists are seeking to destroy America and said it "constituted a national security priority."

Colonel Derek Harvey, who McMaster dismissed in July, was, according to Mark Levin's Conservative Review , "involved in President Trump's efforts to rid the National Security Council of Obama holdovers, who were suspected of leaking national security secrets to the press. After extensive research, Harvey compiled a list of suspected leakers and reportedly delivered it straight to the president, who then took his list to McMaster."

Sources say the Trump staffers fired by McMaster had repeatedly crossed their boss on issues such as U.S involvement in Syria and Afghanistan, President Obama's Iran deal, the Paris Climate Accord and the threat of radical Islam.

Islam expert Robert Spencer says McMaster "needs to be fired immediately." Richard Manning, president of Americans for Limited Government, said not only should McMaster be fired, but given a lie detector test in order to determine whether he is the source of White House leaks.

Some say McMaster's "purge" is part of a larger conflict in the White House between those committed to "draining the swamp,"' and "bureaucratic interests" trying to maintain establishment control over policy.

Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh called the McMaster firings "troubling."

Conservative outrage has grown after it was revealed McMaster allowed Susan Rice, President Obama's National Security Advisor, to keep her security clearance. This, despite accusations of her "unmasking" Trump transition team members who's names were blacked out in national security reports.

McMaster is also under fire for his stance on Israel. Conservative Review reports that from "...interviews with several current and former members of President Trump's inner circle, a profile of McMaster has emerged as a man fiercely opposed to strengthening the U.S. alliance with the Jewish state."

Jerusalem Post Columnist Carolyn Glick accuses McMaster of being "deeply hostile to Israel and to Trump ." She adds that McMaster, "constantly refers to Israel as the occupying power and insists falsely and constantly that a country named Palestine existed where Israel is located until 1948 when it was destroyed by the Jews."

Glick claims that during Trump's visit to Israel, McMaster "pressured Trump to agree not to let Netanyahu accompany him to the Western Wall.

"At the time, I and other reporters were led to believe that this was the decision of rogue anti-Israel officers at the US consulate in Jerusalem. But it wasn't. It was McMaster. And even that, it works out, wasn't sufficient for McMaster. He pressured Trump to cancel his visit to the Wall and only visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial -- ala the Islamists who insist that the only reason Israel exists is European guilt over the Holocaust," Glick wrote.

White House insiders told the Washington Free Beacon that "more purges are said to be on the way," including "at least four other senior NSC officials McMaster intends to target.

One source told the paper, "McMaster basically has this list and over the next two weeks he's going to phase out" more senior officials loyal to Trump."