Did 'Transphobic' Professor get Censored by Google?

Did Google censor the YouTube account of the University of Toronto's Dr. Jordan B. Peterson?

Peterson is a clinical psychologist, professor and free speech advocate who became well-known last year for opposing Canada's "C-16 bill." Critics labeled him "transphobic" for not using genderless pronouns.

On August 1, Peterson tweeted, "Google is refusing to reinstate my account. Violation of terms of service. No explanation given."

"@joerogan @RubinReport @scrowder @SamHarrisOrg I've been locked out of YouTube & my personal account: violation of terms of service. I cannot post new YouTube videos, including last week's Biblical lecture. No access. At least — for now — the videos are still up," he also tweeted.

The timing went along with his efforts to upload a new installment of his biblical lecture series, according to The Washington Times. The series looks into the psychological impact of Old Testament stories.

Peterson frequently discusses the troubles associated with moral relativism and has faithful followers, according to the article. His biblical lecture series has attracted more than one million views.

Peterson discussed the incident on Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday evening, and when asked by Carlson why his account was suspended, Peterson responded in this way:

"I've heard conflicting reports from people who've emailed me within Google, ranging from thoughts that it had something to do with the political content to an administrative error. It's not clear at all why it occurred or why it was turned back on although it did happen after I released a number of tweets documenting what had happened. So I don't think that was just a fluke. But I have no idea; that's actually part of the frightening part is that I could be shut off; I have no idea why. They turned me back on; I have no idea why. It's not a trivial matter when those sorts of things happen."

CBN News reached out to Google for comment on what happened to Peterson's account on August 1, 2017. The company has not yet responded to our inquiry.