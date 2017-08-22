Fmr So. Baptist Convention President Ronnie Floyd to Head National Day of Prayer

The National Day of Prayer announced Tuesday that former Southern Baptist Convention President Ronnie Floyd will serve as its new president.

"I'm very humbled and and overwhelmed by this calling in my life," Floyd said in an interview with CBN News.

"We'll do everything we can to get as many Americans as possible to be able to surge forward and pray on that day, May the 13th, 2018.

Floyd is senior pastor of Cross Church in northwest Arkansas and is a member of President Donald Trump's evangelical advisory board.

"I have prayed for every president, in probably 20 or 30 years everyday of my life, Floyd explained.

He added, "I prayed for President Barack Obama everyday, prayed for his family,prayed for his wisdom, security, for his family. Prayed for our nation. I'm very passionate about doing that as well for President Trump."

"Dr. Floyd will bring decades of experience and passion for prayer, spiritual awakening, and reaching the world for Christ to the National Day of Prayer," reads a NDOP press release.

The release goes on to say, "As president of the National Day of Prayer, Dr. Floyd will oversee the national operation of mobilizing individuals, churches, denominations, and organizations to unified public prayer for America throughout the year, which will culminate annually on the first Thursday of May, when the whole country observes the National Day of Prayer."

David Butts, chairman of the board of the National Day of Prayer, praised Floyd, calling him "passionate" and "dedicated."

"As we step into a new phase of carrying this mission and legacy, I believe we couldn't have found a man more passionate or dedicated to prayer and spiritual awakening than Ronnie Floyd," said Butts. "Throughout his life, he has demonstrated he is a leader with a unique calling to lead others to unify together to pray for our nation and the need of spiritual awakening. America is blessed to have him as the new president of the National Day of Prayer."

In a letter to his congregation announcing his new position, Floyd said, "In this desperate and urgent hour when turmoil and division is evident in America and security threats are being made against America, it is imperative that we do all we can right now to mobilize unified public prayer for America."



"America's greatest need today is to experience the next Great Spiritual Awakening. We know that no great movement of God ever occurs that is not preceded by the extraordinary prayer of God's people," wrote Dr. Floyd. "The National Day of Prayer mobilizes unified public prayer for America."

Dr. Floyd, who will remain senior pastor of Cross Church, requested his congregation to pray for him daily and expressed hope in the future of the NDOP. "God can do more in a moment than we can do in a lifetime," he wrote.



Mike Huckabee, former Republican presidential candidate and former governor of Arkansas, is among those congratulating Dr. Floyd on his new appointment.

"Dr. Ronnie Floyd has been a friend since his arrival in Arkansas over 30 years ago," said Huckabee. "His leadership within the state and nationally has been a credit to the Kingdom and to the Christ he faithfully serves."

"He and his wife, Jeana, are not just 'preachers' about prayer, but deeply steeped as practitioners of effective prayer. I love Ronnie Floyd — he's the real deal!" Huckabee declared.

Former Minnesota Rep. Michele Bachmann also had warm words for the former Southern Baptist leader.

"Dr. Ronnie Floyd will lead the National Day of Prayer with integrity," she said. "Our nation needs prayer as we await a mighty move of the spirit of God across America."

Dr. David Jeremiah, senior pastor of Shadow Mountain Community Church, said, "I love Ronnie Floyd, and I think it an evidence of God's gracious sovereignty that he has been chosen at this particular time to lead our desperate country to bow our knees in prayer."

During his tenure as SBC president, Dr. Floyd led Southern Baptists to focus on prayer, evangelism, racial unity, repentance, and calling out to God for the next Great Spiritual Awakening.

In 2016, he led a panel called, "A National Convention on Racial Unity on America.

The denomination has also urged Christians to stop displaying the Confederate flag.

Dr. Floyd also spoke about the racial unrest in the nation, calling it "one of the greatest issues in our country today."

"The church needs to lead on this issue. This is way beyond a political issue but the church needs to lead toward solving this issue. It is only through the gospel of Jesus Christ that people are able to understand that we're a part of of one family and one family that is apart of created by a God who created all of us in his image," commented Floyd.

He said, "I have taken strong stands against white supremacy, against anything in the world that would show the premier situation with anyone in relation to the color of their skin. I denounce that. I don't believe it."

Meanwhile, the mission of the National Day of Prayer Task Force is to "mobilize prayer in America and to encourage personal repentance and righteousness in the culture."

This year, an estimated 2 million Americans participated in over 30,000 events, organized by 40,000 volunteers across all 50 states, to observe the National Day of Prayer.

Next year's National Day of Prayer is scheduled for May 3, 2018.