Four Officers Shot, One Killed in Overnight Shootings in Florida, Suspect in Custody

08-19-2017
Four police officers were shot in Florida sometime during the night according to a Saturday police report. One of the officers was killed, and the other three, wounded while responding to a suicide attempt and suspected drug activity.

Officers Matthew Baxter and Sam Howard were unable to fire back when they were shot while checking for suspects in relation to drug activity in Kissimmee, Florida. One of four suspects being checked by the officers fired at them.

Everett Glenn Miller, a 45-year-old former Marine, has been arrested and charged with murder to the first degree. Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O'Dell the officers shot "were surprised.”

He said that it’s “too early to tell” if the attacks were an ambush but added, “it’s leading that way.” Baxter died from his wounds while in the hospital. Howard is in serious condition. O’Dell said there is, “not much hope he will survive this.

The two had a combined experience of 13 years.

“They are both wonderful men, family men. They are both very committed to the community,” said O’Dell. “They were the epitome of what you ask for in law enforcement officers.”

Hours after Baxter and Howard were shot, two officers were shot and wounded in Jacksonville, Florida. One was hit in the stomach and the other, in the hands.

They were responding to what they believed was a suicide attempt, and believed there was three other people in the who were in danger.

Fearing an “active shooter situation,” they drew near the house, after which a man came out the front door wielding and firing a rifle. He was shot and killed, and two officers were injured.

"It's a tough time for law enforcement," said Chief O’Dell after learning of the incident in Jacksonville according to the Associated Press. "It's getting tough to do the job," he added.

“We Mourn the Loss of Officer Matthew Baxter; Praying for Quick Recovery of All Other Officers,” FL Gov. Rick Scott said in a tweet containing his statement.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the @KissimmeePolice and their loved ones. We are with you!” said president Trump in a tweet.

