Fueled by Record Growth, Regent Establishes New College of Healthcare Sciences

Regent University has been dedicated to cultivating, "Christian Leadership to change the world," since its founding in 1978 and now the university is expanding with its new College of Healthcare Sciences and School of Nursing.

"Career growth in health-related fields is expanding explosively and demand for quality healthcare graduates is three times that of other fields," said university founder and Chancellor Dr. M.G. "Pat" Robertson.

The expansion comes after Regent, located in Virginia Beach, VA, enrolled 10,000 students – a record for the university.

Robertson credits the numbers to new programs.

"Regent's record 10,000 student enrollment growth is due in part to our strategic investment in new healthcare programs," he said. "By adding a standalone College of Healthcare Sciences, we will build upon this exponential growth trajectory by offering some of the most in-demand programs in the nation over the coming years."

The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates a 19 percent employment growth in health care professions by 2024. That could mean more than 32,000 nursing jobs by 2030 in Virginia alone.

Robertson announced the new college on Thursday after Regent's board of trustees approved it in a unanimous vote. Healthcare professionals on an advisory board for the college will work with university leadership.

The college will open in the fall of 2018, and will include the following programs:

• B.S.N. (Bachelor of Science in Nursing)

• M.S.N. (Master of Science in Nursing)

• D.N.P. (Doctor of Nursing Practice)

• M.S., Healthcare Informatics

• M.S., Healthcare Administration

Other programs will be introduced in 2019. They include:

• N.P. (Nurse Practitioner)

• B.S., Public Health

• M.S., Public Health

• M.S., Physical Therapy and/or D.P.T. (Doctor of Physical Therapy)

• M.S., Occupational Therapy and/or O.T.D. (Occupational Therapy Doctor)

Regent currently has more than 120 academic programs in numerous fields.

U.S. News & World Report ranks its online bachelors program as one of the best - not only in Virginia, but the country.

"Our goal is to provide students with the highest quality clinical learning experiences to supplement classroom learning while also serving our regional healthcare organizations," Robertson said. "Developing healthcare professionals has never been more critical in our nation and it is part of our mission to serve communities in Virginia and beyond."