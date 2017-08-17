How TV Host Ray Comfort is Confronting Atheism

Ray Comfort is trying to get atheists to change their minds.

The filmmaker and best-selling Christian author has joined up with Living Waters to create, "The Atheist Delusion," a documentary that dives into the mindset of atheists.

"The Atheist Delusion" pulls back the curtain and reveals what is going on in the mind of those who deny the obvious," says the film's website. "It introduces you to a number of atheists who you will follow as they go where the evidence leads, find a roadblock, and enter into a place of honesty that is rarely seen on film."

Comfort and actor Kirk Cameron hosts the show "The Way of the Master." Comfort has authored more than 80 books.

The show involves Comfort and Cameron evangelizing to people in the streets, and sharing the gospel with them.

Cameron speaks highly of the new documentary.

"Classic Comfort mixed with high-resolution logic, breath-taking creation, topped off with quality humor and compassionate Gospel interviews," he said. "Ray has taken his message to a new level...I've never been so proud of my friend Ray's work. Show it to everyone you know, especially your teens."

Moody Radio Host Janet Parshall calls it, "Absolutely magnificent!"

And Todd Friel, host of Wretched Radio/TV spoke praised it as well.

"No need to tune-in to the Hallmark Channel for tear-jerkers," Friel said. "Watching the faces of atheists as Ray lovingly and truthfully witnesses to them will make you cry. Just beautiful."

