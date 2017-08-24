Hurricane Harvey Could Unleash 3 Feet of Rain and Category 3 Devastation

Hurricane Harvey continues to pick up steam as it barrels toward the Gulf Coast, with forecasters saying the Category 2 storm could reach Category 3 status before it hits land.

They say it could be the most powerful storm to hit the United States since Superstorm Sandy nearly five years ago.

The ingredients to make a monster storm are coming together as Harvey is now expected to make landfall early Saturday.



Forecasters say Harvey could drop up to three feet of rain in some places. From Texas to Louisiana and Mississippi, people are getting ready.

They're loading sandbags, boarding up doors and windows, filling up at the gas station, and cleaning out the shelves at grocery stores.



"There's no more water. Bread's running out already as well," one store clerk said.

Others are packing up and leaving town.

Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb said, "We're going to, in the strongest possible terms, encourage the residents in the low-lying areas, as they say, get out of Dodge."

Some areas are now under mandatory evacuation orders.

"A lot of people are taking this storm for granted thinking it may not pose much of a danger to them," Gov. Greg Abbott told Houston television station KPRC. "Please heed warnings and evacuate as soon as possible."

CBN's Operation Blessing is preparing to be on the ground, ready to help.

"So once the storm passes, we'll be able to go in, offer life sustaining supplies, hot meals, volunteer management, and most importantly, we'll be there for the people of Texas and the Gulf Coast to pray with them, love on them and help them take the first steps of recovery," Operation Blessing's Jody Gettys said.

Gettys has a personal message for those who give to CBN and Operation Blessing.

"Without your support this wouldn't be possible. So those who give to CBN and OB, I want to personally say thank you. Thank you for your generosity, thank you for your prayer coverage, because we need it, not only here in the United States but around the world."

Hurricane Harvey is expected to become a Category 3 storm. The last storm of this magnitude to hit the United States was Hurricane Wilma back in 2005.