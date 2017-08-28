11 Inspiring Images of Ordinary Heroes Helping their Neighbors Escape Houston's Floodwaters

Across Houston families and neighbors are scrambling to get out of their fast-flooding homes and submerged cars.

Residents have been wading through chest deep water on foot.

Images and videos posted on social media show powerful stories of faith and inspiration by people who have been rescued, as many in the nation pray for residents in nation's the fourth largest city.

Good Samaritans are using fishing boats, dump trucks and whatever else they can to help those trapped in the historic floods.

Here are a few of the images posted on Twitter.

This needs to go viral. Someone is struggling with their faith in God & this should encourage all of us!#ToGodBeTheGlory#HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/c8WRl5B43P — Joel D. Swisher (@jswishdaman) August 28, 2017

New footage shows a man being rescued from a flooded car in Houston.#HoustonStrong#HurricaineHarvey pic.twitter.com/yCfgRY2DSo — William Davis (@davis1988will) August 28, 2017

While spoiled #antifa children chant "no USA" in Berkeley. Real men go out to save lives in Houston #houstonstrong pic.twitter.com/nZUa9GpiEN — Mr Dull Socks (@mr_dull_socks) August 27, 2017

More photos of some pretty amazing citizens and HFD folks who rescued my wheel chair bound colleague Jacob in #Houston. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/e9WhnFgWCE — Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) August 27, 2017

La vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson Texas is almost underwater with nursing home patients pic.twitter.com/oCNkrgoRZY — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 27, 2017