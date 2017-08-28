11 Inspiring Images of Ordinary Heroes Helping their Neighbors Escape Houston's Floodwaters

Across Houston families and neighbors are scrambling to get out of their fast-flooding homes and submerged cars.
Residents have been wading through chest deep water on foot.
Images and videos posted on social media show powerful stories of faith and inspiration by people who have been rescued, as many in the nation pray for residents in nation's the fourth largest city.
Good Samaritans are using fishing boats, dump trucks and whatever else they can to help those trapped in the historic floods.
Here are a few of the images posted on Twitter.
This needs to go viral. Someone is struggling with their faith in God & this should encourage all of us!#ToGodBeTheGlory#HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/c8WRl5B43P
— Joel D. Swisher (@jswishdaman) August 28, 2017
New footage shows a man being rescued from a flooded car in Houston.#HoustonStrong#HurricaineHarvey pic.twitter.com/yCfgRY2DSo
— William Davis (@davis1988will) August 28, 2017
Breaks my heart #PrayForHouston #HoustonStrong #houstonflood pic.twitter.com/MnbLNgtiIi
— @ufcguru® (@ufcguruOfficial) August 28, 2017
Texans. Sweet as tea and strong as tequila.#houstonstrong#houstonflooding pic.twitter.com/SZjNNb1nmf
— Javadon (@JavadonJr) August 28, 2017
When there's a natural disaster, the American people never fail to rise up! #CajunNavy #HoustonStrong #TexasFlood pic.twitter.com/HsVKR3a1Ku
— Derenic Byrd (@DerenicByrd) August 28, 2017
While spoiled #antifa children chant "no USA" in Berkeley. Real men go out to save lives in Houston #houstonstrong pic.twitter.com/nZUa9GpiEN
— Mr Dull Socks (@mr_dull_socks) August 27, 2017
Keep seeing these neighbors helping each other. #Houston family rescued. #Houstonflood #houstonstrong #harvey pic.twitter.com/Nid6avQMth
— Steven Romo (@stevenromo) August 27, 2017
More photos of some pretty amazing citizens and HFD folks who rescued my wheel chair bound colleague Jacob in #Houston. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/e9WhnFgWCE
— Montel Williams (@Montel_Williams) August 27, 2017
Prayer from Houston Pastor @RealJohnGray . #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/ND5sa7ezY3
— Ricky D. Irving Jr (@RickyIrving) August 27, 2017
La vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson Texas is almost underwater with nursing home patients pic.twitter.com/oCNkrgoRZY
— Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 27, 2017
Man rescues a family from flooding in Houston, including young children and a puppy. "See you later, house!" https://t.co/3I0JZ41veI pic.twitter.com/nfqo99qoP5
— ABC News (@ABC) August 28, 2017