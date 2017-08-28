Displaying
11 Inspiring Images of Ordinary Heroes Helping their Neighbors Escape Houston's Floodwaters

08-28-2017
Hurricane Harvey AP 2

Across Houston families and neighbors are scrambling to get out of their fast-flooding homes and submerged cars.

Residents have been wading through chest deep water on foot.

Images and videos posted on social media show powerful stories of faith and inspiration by people who have been rescued, as many in the nation pray for residents in nation's the fourth largest city.

Good Samaritans are using fishing boats, dump trucks and whatever else they can to help those trapped in the historic floods.

Here are a few of the images posted on Twitter.

