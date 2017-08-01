Kel Mitchell Shares Bible Verse He and Wife Prayed Over Unborn Daughter

Actor and comedian Kel Mitchell announced the birth of his daughter via Instagram, last week, sharing that he and his wife relied on a Bible verse while preparing for their daughter, Wisdom's, birth.

"Our daughter is a reflection of your beautiful greatness and loving spirit! Our daughter is a blessing!" Mitchell wrote directly to his wife, Asia Lee. "For this child we have prayed 1 Samuel 1:27. Prayers do get answered and dreams do come true! Daddy loves you Wisdom!"

Mitchell is known for his roles in Nickelodeon's "Kenan & Kel" and "All That" back in the 90's. He says that after that his career slowed and it was only by turning to Christ that he was able to truly find his own identity.

"I was trying to figure it all out on my own. But what I needed to do was turn to Him," he told PEOPLE magazine. "Once I found that clarity with Christ, I knew everything would work out."

"I have always known God but now I have a true understanding of who He is and why I am here, and why God has kept me safe, and sinful ways are no longer around me because I am surrounded with the love of Jesus, and I have allowed him to make the decisions in my life," he said. "I study the Word, I worship His name with praying and song."