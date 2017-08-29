Lara Trump on Media Bias, 'Real News,' and the President Trump She Knows 

WASHINGTON – Most people are familiar with the bold and brash President Trump on television, but those closest to him say he also has a soft side. His daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, recently sat down with CBN News to talk about the man she calls a "family man" and "man of God." She also opened up about the mainstream media and a new project she's working on.



"Real News" and the Mainstream Media



With so much talk of fake news, Lara, who worked at Inside Edition for five years before taking time off to help the Trump campaign, is producing her own "Real News" videos with the help of her team at Trump Tower.



"If you watch mainstream media, you get a very different picture of how the President's week went and the reality is there's been so much accomplished by his administration this far that we felt like every week we want to make sure that everybody understands what great things have happened," she said.



Critics have called "Real News" Trump propaganda.

"I think that's ridiculous," she said. "These are concrete things that are being accomplished every week by my father-in-law's administration and the reality is if we had a fair shake within the regular news cycle, we wouldn't feel the need to post this sort of thing."



The one word she uses to describe the mainstream media: "liars."



"It's really sad because I worked in television news for a long time and I got such a different view of things," she said, adding that often times news outlets take something her father-in-law says and spin it in misleading way.



Lara pointed to the mainstream media's "deceptive" coverage of the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, and the President's response.



"My father-in-law has been very clear that there's no room in this country for racism, for bigotry, for hatred like we saw in Charlottesville," she said. "He doesn't have a racist bone in his body."



Life Post-Election



Lara said it's been a major adjustment, in more ways than one, since Trump took office in January.



"I don't want to say we've lost friends, but we've definitely distanced ourselves or been distanced by friends," she said. "I think it's the nature of the beast. You know, when you get involved in politics, half the people love you, and half the people hate you."



How Faith Helps Her Cope



Lara also talked about the day-to-day toughness she faces and how her faith has helped her cope.



"I pray for the President every night that he leads this country in the right direction and I've said it so many times, actually on the campaign trail, I heard every single day, 'we're praying for you, we're praying for your father-in-law, we're praying for your family,' and I have to tell you, I think that God had a huge role in in this election," she said. "I felt the whole time like I was fighting on the right side of the fight and that ultimately the right thing would happen. Although no one said he could win, I truly felt like the power of prayer was very real in this election and I think it really did make a huge impact."



And she said her father-in-law shares that same faith.



"He's a family man. He truly is a man of God," she said. "His faith, I know, has always been important to him."



Lara feels like this soft, compassionate side of Trump often gets ignored by the mainstream media.



"I just think his compassion gets lost a lot of times," she said. "He's a very direct guy. He's a very straightforward guy. He says exactly what he's thinking. He doesn't sugarcoat things but he cares so much about this country, about the people of this country."



The Trump Family



Lara, who's married to Eric Trump, is expecting her first child in mid-September.



She said with the family now split between New York and Washington, family gatherings have taken on special meaning.



"When we're together we don't even think about all the outside stuff. It's really such an important time for us to, as a family, just talk about the things that families talk about."



She said they've already created many memories at the White House, including one on Inauguration Day when she and Eric broke the news of her pregnancy to the entire family in the formal dining room.



"It feels like so long ago that it happened but I'm so excited," she said, "Eric and I are both just thrilled and a little nervous as new parents for what's to come. But it's so special. We're so blessed and we just feel incredibly lucky with everything we have."

