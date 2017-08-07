Planned Parenthood & Lib Day Camp Indoctrinate Little Kids That God-Given Gender Doesn't Matter

Liberal organizations are taking their push for transgenderism and "gender fluidity" to the next level by teaching children as young as four that their God-given gender does not matter.

Planned Parenthood is pushing this idea through a new set of parental guidelines which explains that children are never too young to be taught that their genitals don't indicate their gender.

A day camp in San Franciso, California is allowing kids to change their pronouns and names daily to see what feels right.

Kids as young as four-years-old can opt to be a "he" or "she" or a combination of "he/she", "they", or no pronoun at all at Rainbow Day Camp.

Six-year-old Gracie Maxwell attends the camp with 59 other children. Enrollment has tripled since it opened three summers ago, with kids as old as 12 coming from L.A., Washington D.C., and even Africa.

Gracie was born a boy and her mother, Molly Maxwell, still has some difficulty referring to her child with the correct pronoun.

"Once she could talk, I don't remember a time when she didn't say, 'I'm a girl,'" Molly said.

"Then it grew in intensity: 'I'm a sister. I'm a daughter. I'm a princess,'" she added. "We would argue with her. She was confused. We were confused."

Planned Parenthood wants to show parents like Molly how to best address gender confusion.

On their website is the question: "How do I talk to my preschooler about their body?" The abortion giant explains that if children ask why boys and girls have different parts then parents should introduce them to the concept of gender identity.

"While the most simple answer is that girls have vulvas and boys have penises/testicles, that answer isn't true for every boy and girl," the group writes. "Boy, girl, man and woman are words that describe gender identity, and some people with the gender identities 'boy' or 'man' have vulvas, and some with the gender identity 'girl' or 'woman' have penises/testicles. Your genitals don't make you a boy or a girl."

The online brochure instructs parents to tell their children that genitals do not define gender. It encourages them that their children "can make that decision based on your values and how you plan to talk with your kid about gender as they grow up."

Conservative leaders are speaking out against Planned Parenthood.

"Gender is not fluid, either you have a penis or you don't," said Tim Wildmon, president of American Family Association, a Mississippi-based group that promotes conservative values. "What Planned Parenthood is promoting here is just stupidity masked as sensitivity. If you're an adult and trying to talk to a child about whether they're really a boy or girl, you're at risk of harming them psychologically."

"Unless a boy or girl is exhibiting behavior or says that they're messed up about what they are, there's no reason to bring something like that up at such a young age," he said.

New York Daily News Columnist S.E. Cupp said sex is not that complicated and Planned Parenthood's guidelines are misleading.