‘Dramatic Flooding’ Primary Concern as Harvey Rages On

Hurricane Harvey’s downgrade from a Category 4 hurricane to a tropical storm offered some relief for the Gulf Coast.

But that doesn’t mean South Texas residents are in the clear.

The next and perhaps greatest concern is the potential for catastrophic flooding as the rain from the storm continues over the next few days.

“Now that the hurricane has come onshore, our primary concern remains dramatic flooding,” warned Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

As of 10 AM Saturday, Harvey had already dropped more than 10 to 15 inches of rain over the region, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS also issued several Flash Flood warnings for people in that area.

In fact, The Weather Channel reported rainfall coming down at about an “inch in fifteen minutes.”

Forecasters are predicting up to 30’’ of rainfall by the time all is said and done.

The Dangers of Flash Floods

Flooding creates one of the greatest dangers during a hurricane, particularly flash floods.

Flash floods offer a unique danger for residents as the water usually sweeps up quickly, leaving drivers little time to react.

In fact, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, “Flash floods are the most dangerous kind of floods, because they combine the destructive power of a flood with incredible speed and unpredictability.”

“Whenever you are near water, make sure you are doing everything to stay safe,” cautioned Abbott.

The NWS is also warning drivers to take heed and “turn around, don’t drown.”

"Nine of ten people die in hurricanes from water. Heed the advice of local officials and do not drive into flooded roadways," the NWS tweeted.

Driving into floodwaters could be the last decision you ever make. Turn Around Don’t Drown! https://t.co/npzlj1ctdD #FloodSafety pic.twitter.com/ykhNn2Ohyl — NWS (@NWS) August 26, 2017

A History of Floods

The Houston area is no stranger to the dangers of flooding.

In early August, Houston was hit by widespread flooding. Dozens were rescued from the quick rising water.

In 2001, Tropical Storm Allison hit the city of Houston. The aftermath left 22 dead and 30,000 homeless.

Similar to Harvey, Allison lingered over Texas for days, dropping more than to 20 inches of rain in some areas.