Minnesota Charter School Adopts New Transgender Policy in Wake of Lawsuit

A Minnesota Carter school is adopting a far-reaching inclusion policy after facing a lawsuit over its treatment of a kindergarten student who identifies as transgender.

In an effort to end a 16-month legal battle, Nova Classical Academy agreed to a settlement with the child's parents.

The school agreed to make minor changes and revisions to its gender inclusion policy, which was implemented in May of 2016.

In a statement to CBN News Nova's Spokesperson clarrified that "parents do maintain the right to review and opt out of curriculum."

Along with the policy change, the school will pay the child's parents $120,000.

In 2016 David and Hannah Edwards filed a complaint against the school, claiming it "failed to protect their child and other gender non-conforming and transgender students at Nova from persistent gender-based bullying and hostility."

Additionally, they claimed the school "denied their child the ability to undergo a gender transition at Nova in a safe and timely way."

Advocacy group, Gender Justice, represented the family's case--filing a two-count, civil discrimination lawsuit which demanded policy and training changes.

Nova initially denied the allegations, according to The Daily Signal but Gender Justice announced Monday that both parties had reached an agreement through mediation.

"In May, the department found probable cause that the child was discriminated against on the basis of gender identity. While we strongly disagreed with the finding of probable cause, we did enter into confidential mediation with the complainants to resolve the complaint without a costly lawsuit," said a letter sent out by the school to members of its community.

The Daily Signal covered fallout from the case last year, quoting parents who objected to the proposed gender inclusion policies and worried about the issue of gender identity being introduced to their five and six year olds.

"Our daughter—because she is a normal kindergartner who was raised in a family where we had some social norms regarding biological gender and sex—now she's asking questions like, 'How does a boy become a girl when they're born with a penis?' She has two brothers, so she's wondering, how is this possible, as the boy is wearing a jumper and has ribbons and ponytails in his hair," said one mother who wished to remain anonymous.

The child at the center of the debate now goes to a different school.

According to a press release, the following are the new terms to which Nova agreed:

Gender-Neutral School Uniforms

Nova will remove descriptions of disallowed clothing that includes language regarding "exposing the midriff" and "skimpy tank tops" and simply bar "any clothing not allowed under Nova's school uniform guidelines."



Nova will add a cross reference to its gender inclusion policy in the uniform guidelines.



Nova will eliminate gendered uniform policies and make all approved uniform items available without regard to gender.

'Opt Out' Not Allowed

Nova will not adopt any gender policy that allows parents to opt out of requirements in the gender inclusion policy because of objections based on religion or conscience.



Nova will not call parents' or guardians' attention to policy or law allowing them to opt out of specific instruction regarding gender inclusion.

Professional Development

Nova will provide professional development for all staff on supporting gender diverse students, by welcoming schools or another national LGBT organization that specializes in providing school-wide training to help staff "respond to bias-based bullying and create gender inclusive classroom environments" by the close of the 2018-2019 school year.



Nova will ensure that all staff receive such training at least once every three years through 2025.

"Nova Classical Academy has never wavered in its commitment to providing a school environment free of discrimination of any kind, where every student feels safe, welcomed, accepted and valued. Nova’s board, administrators, faculty and staff continue to work to deliver on this commitment for our students and all members of the Nova community," the school's letter to its community continues.