Mom Credits 'The Jesus Factor' for Autistic Son's High-Five With Tebow

The mother of a 10-year-old autistic boy says God brought her son and Tim Tebow together at a baseball game in July.

Seth Bosch and Tebow recently met privately for the second time without any fanfare or cameras.

The boy's mother, Ileanna Bosch of Punta Gorda, Florida posted a picture of the pair on her Facebook page

"That was just another God incident. It was nothing that was planned. It just happened that we were at the right place at the right time," Bosch said in an interview with CBN News.

When asked about the private meeting, Seth replied, "Amazing!"

Bosch said that her son Seth, who is a high functioning autistic, and a huge Tebow fan, had hoped to meet his hero for the first during a routine baseball game on July 29th.

"Seth had been trying to reach out to Tim for like 2 1/2 hours and every time he'd kind of get close he would be intercepted by somebody at the stadium and would guide him back to his seat and we had gone down to guest services to find out if there was a way for Tebow to meet Seth and they told me that pretty much it was impossible because it was the bottom of the 7th inning and that's something that had to be pre-planned," Bosch said in an interview with CBN News.

But Seth didn't give up.

As Tebow waited his turn to bat, Seth made his way down to the front row in hopes of getting a high-five. When Tebow noticed Seth, he walked over to the boy and gave him a high-five.

The young fan raised his arm in victory and was so overcome by emotion that he burst into tears. His Mom could also be heard crying as she captured the touching event on video.

Bosh explained, "I had gone back to my chair and I started filming and that's when everything pretty much happened. Tim Tebow came out and Seth noticed him and worked his way down and the Lord pressed onto my heart and said, 'With man things are impossible, but with God all things are possible, and he just pressed that scripture upon my heart, Matthew 19:26."

That's why she feels God brought Tim and Seth together.

"The Jesus factor right there," she commented.

She also said how impressed she was that Tebow took the time to meet her son.

"It just confirms his humility," said Bosch.

"If more athletes and more people of his stature would just reach out to special needs kids and just to people in general, it really just says a lot about who he is as a person, who he is as a Christian, who he is as a man. He's been wonderful."

