MUST SEE: Paul Olsteen Responds to Hurricane Harvey Controversy: 'We're Doing Everything We Can'

People were outraged after media reports of Pastor Joel Olsteen's Lakewood Church allegedly closing it's doors - or not opening them - to victims of Hurricane Harvey. However, Associate Pastor Paul Olsteen told CBN News' Erik Rosales, the media has it all wrong.

"During the time when people were being critical of us the church was inaccessible," he said. "The feeder road to the church was absolutely inundated with water."

Watch the full interview with Paul Osteen with CBN's Erik Rosales in the player above

Osteen says now that the waters have receded, the church's doors are wide open and people are pouring in.

The church had already been working in other ways to help with relief efforts since the onset of the hurricane according to other church leaders.

"Now, we are doing everything we can to help people," Paul Osteen told CBN News in relation to using the building as a shelter.

