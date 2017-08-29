Nabeel Qureshi Evacuated to Hospital: 'Please Pray for Us! Please Pray for Houston'

Nabeel Qureshi, the Christian apologist and long-time resident of Houston, is asking for prayers for his beleaguered and devastated city.

"Please pray that the waters would stop," Qureshi said while filming outside his flooded home in a suburb of Houston. "They are expecting a few more days of rain, I don't know what is going to happen. Our house may probably flood."

Qureshi, who is battling stage 4 stomach cancer, was trying to get back to the hospital for further medical treatment when flood waters trapped him and his family.

"Please, please pray! I can't get back to the hospital, in case something goes wrong, I only have a few more days of formula left for my feeding tube," Qureshi said.

He was able to evacuate shortly after posting the video on his YouTube channel.

"Good news: I was evacuated and am now back at the hospital!" Qureshi said in a Facebook post. "My family is still at home, though, please pray the water doesn't rise any further and that we get power back sooner than later. Thanks!"

Three days after the storm ravaged the city as a Category 4 hurricane, Harvey's floodwaters continue to cause widespread destruction.

"I mean this is catastrophic," Qureshi said while watching floodwaters slowly creep toward his garage. "This is pretty bad."

Forecasters expect floodwaters from the storm to likely rise as more torrential rain pounds the crippled city in the coming days.

"Please pray for us, for Houston, and for God's mercy on all those who are being devastated by Harvey," pleaded Qureshi.

For the past year, Qureshi, a Muslim convert to Christianity, has been fighting a rare and potentially deadly form of stomach cancer.

On Friday, he returned home briefly after doctors were forced to remove his stomach to prevent him from bleeding to death.

"The surgery was very invasive," Qureshi described in a separate video blog posted online. "The stomach removal was not an attempt to fix the cancer. It was basically a life-saving procedure."

He'd been in the hospital for five weeks undergoing a series of treatments to fight the cancer.

"A large part of the next few weeks is going to be about regaining my strength," he said.

Tens of thousands of people around the world continue to pray for the Christian evangelist as he walks this difficult journey.

"I am contending for healing. I am asking God to heal. I believe with all my heart that God has the power to heal in the blink of an eye," Qureshi boldly proclaimed.

"But, my faith in God isn't shaken by whether or not He will heal me. I will believe in God no matter what. I trust him. He is sovereign and I love him," he added.