Nearly a Quarter of Federal Prisoners are Immigrants

Stunning numbers were released by the Bureau of Federal Prisons system Tuesday afternoon regarding America's immigrant population.

More than 22 percent of the federal prison population is made up of immigrants who are here in the U.S. illegally or who the government is looking to put in deportation proceedings, the administration said.

President Donald Trump requested the numbers as part of his initial immigration executive orders.

All told, the government counted more than 42,000 aliens in federal prisons as of June 24.

Of the 42,000 aliens in federal prison, more than 45 percent have received final orders of removal and more than 50 percent are illegals who are under investigation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for possible removal.