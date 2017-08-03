Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepagePoliticsNews
CBNNews.com
Happening Now

New Bipartisan Bill Would Keep Trump from Firing Russia Investigator

08-03-2017
Erik Rosales
us-capitolhouseofcongressas

Senators on both side of the aisle introduced legislation Thursday which would protect the special counsel from meddling by President Donald Trump.

Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Chris Coons, D-Del., wrote the bill to create a judicial review should a president try to remove a special counsel.

The measure would spell out who can fire a special counsel and make them retroactive to this year's appointment of Robert Mueller.

Mueller is currently the special counsel spearheading the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election — including dealings with Trump campaign figures.

If Mueller or any future special counsel were to be fired, the decision could be challenged before a special panel of three federal judges.

"It is critical that special counsels have the independence and resources they need to lead investigations," said Sen. Tillis. "A back-end judicial review process to prevent unmerited removals of special counsels not only helps to ensure their investigatory independence, but also reaffirms our nation's system of check and balances."
 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles