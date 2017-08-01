'One of the Greatest Days of My Life': Paralyzed Olympian Walks on Wedding Day

A former Olympic athlete is defying the odds after a spinal cord injury left him partially paralyzed from the neck down. Jamie Nieto is walking again and he took his first steps on his wedding day, keeping a vow he made to his wife many months before.

"It's a monumental day so I think I need to do monumental things," Nieto said before the wedding ceremony.

Just 15 months ago, Nieto laid in intensive care after a routine track practice took a wrong turn.

The high-jumper, who finished sixth in the 2012 London Olympics, was coaching jumpers at Azusa Pacific University in California last April.

He was showing them a backflip technique but slipped on the turf and injured his neck.

He spent 12 days in ICU and was moved to an inpatient rehab facility before being brought home.

Doctors were unsure if he would walk again, but Nieto remained determined to defy them and their diagnosis.

On July 23rd, he overcame his highest hurdle and walked to meet his now wife, Shevon Stoddart, at the altar.

Olympian Jamie Nieto walks to his wedding after being paralyzed pic.twitter.com/2q35mByM0K — Ramon Galindo (@RamonGalindoNBC) July 22, 2017

He wanted to do it unassisted and worked hard to be able to walk again. "I'm definitely blessed and super happy to be here. I've worked really hard to get to this point, and I think it's just the first step to many more in my recovery," he said.

The athlete has always relied heavily on God during challenging situations.

Before the 2012 Summer Games in London, Nieto spoke with CBN about how his faith motivates him.

He said he realized, "I've done everything I can do physically, mentally, but not spiritually." From that point on, he will let God take control. "I've been praying, I've been reading the Word because I want to be ready physically, mentally, and spiritually," he said.

Nieto was ready for that special day. He and his wife walked out of the church hand-in-hand.

"One of the greatest days of my life!" Nieto wrote on Instagram.

