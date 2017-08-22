FRC's Tony Perkins Call for Day of Prayer for America's Healing

Christian Leader Tony Perkins is calling for a special national day of prayer for healing and reconciliation in the aftermath of racial unrest and violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Family Research Council president made his comments in the wake of divisiveness and anger following the events in Charlottesville that left one woman dead, two state troopers dead in a related accident and many others injured.

"What I believe the president should do is call for a time out and call for a day of prayer for America's healing. I know there are some who will squawk at the idea of a Day of Prayer and Reconciliation -- let them instead have a Day of Silence," Perkins added. He hopes President Donald Trump would support a day of prayer and even call for one himself.

"I understand there are strong feelings about these statues given the inflamed rhetoric that is swirling around right now. However, tearing down statues and inciting violence is not the way forward," Perkins said referencing the protests for and against confederate statutes that started the violence in Charlottesville. It also lead to more anger across the nation.

"We are a divided nation that is in crisis. We are no longer talking to each other – only screaming at one another. We are like a married couple in crisis," Perkins said.

"Where are the media's calls to civility that they issued immediately after James Hodgkinson, a Bernie Sanders supporter and volunteer who came to Washington with a hit list and shot my friend Steve Scalise?" Perkins also said.

"Nothing good can come from the current shouting match that the Left and Right is engaged in – we are bitterly divided and the fissure is only getting deeper by the day. I echo the media's message after Steve Scalise was shot: ratchet down the rhetoric," Perkins stated, "But I add that we should go a step further this time and let us take a day to seek God and pray for him to bring healing to our nation."