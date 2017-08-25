President Trump Has Message for Everyone in Path of Hurricane Harvey

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Friday President Donald Trump will visit Texas next week, following Hurricane Harvey's predicted arrival. Details of the visit have not been announced yet.

President Trump will spend the weekend with his family at Camp David. The White House says he is receiving regular briefings on the status of Hurricane Harvey.

"Good luck everybody, stay safe everybody," the President said, as he boarded Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House.

The President received a briefing Friday from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Brock Long, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke, Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor Thomas Bossert and Chief of Staff John Kelly.

The President's Chief of Staff, Retired General John F. Kelly, was previously Homeland Security Secretary.

Tom Bossert briefed reporters at the White House Friday, assuring them the President is fully equipped to monitor the storm from Camp David.

"He has got full resources and capability to communicate with us," Bossert said.

The White House put out a statement that read, in part: "This storm will likely be very destructive for several days. The President encourages people in the path of this dangerous storm to heed the advice and orders of their local and state officials. The President's highest priority is the safety of the public and of first responders. Those who ignore evacuation orders could be putting both themselves and first responders in danger."

Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor Thomas Bossert remembers his role in helping the government write the lessons FEMA learned during and after Hurricane Katrina.

"I think it is not just what is on my mind but it is on the minds of all the emergency managers in our community, especially those in Texas and Lousiana," Bossert said. "That experience is still in their memory, it is still their experience, their muscle memory and what we have done is gotten a lot better as a government."

The White House is encouraging residents in the path of Harvey to take responsibility for their safety and be prepared.

"You never want to plan for the federal government to swoop in and provide everything you need when you need it just on time, right?" Bossert asked.

In a statement on Twitter, President Trump said he had spoken with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. He added, "Closely monitoring #HurricaneHarvey developments & here to assist as needed."

