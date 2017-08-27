Priest Brings Church to Hurricane Harvey Victims -- By Kayak

Hurricane Harvey couldn't keep one Houston priest from ministering to people trapped by the heavy flooding and powerful winds.

When the devastation prevented residents in Southeast Houston from getting to church, Father David Bergerson decided to bring church to them. Bergerson got a kayak and took to the streets in search of people who were stranded by the storm. He offered to pray with them and share the gospel with anyone who would listen.

"This is how America was evangelized -- by canoe," Bergerson told Houston's KTRK News.

He even tried to buy some wine from a grocery store for mass, but Texas law forbids the sale of alcohol before noon.

He says he's praying for people affected by the storm.