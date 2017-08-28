Regent University Debuts Its New Athletic Program

Regent University debuted its new athletics program and team name last week – the Regent Royals.

Hundreds of students and their families gathered to support the 500 new athletes and faculty who will represent Regent University on and off the field.

Athletics director Roger Cheeks explains why the team name "Regent Royals" is the perfect fit.

"First Peter 2:9 says we are a chosen people, we are of a royal priesthood. We are God's people and we really see the hand of God in the athletic program," Cheeks says.

This fall, students will compete in cross country, soccer, volleyball and cheer leading. However, these sports wouldn't have been possible without the hard work of Regent's track and field athletes who pioneered the program last year.

That hard work included a year of early-morning practices in the school parking lot, national competitions, and team work.

Regent University head track and field coach Ayanna Reece says her team was honored to be the first athletes to represent Regent.

"We train Christian leaders to change the world. So when we brought on athletics, it's just another extension, another stream of society that we can now be influential in Christian leadership to change the world," Reece says.

That same spirit of excellence and perseverance will be the goal for future athletes as the program expands and they carry out the mission of Christian leadership to change the world.

Regent University's athletics program may have small beginnings, but it has a big future as students train hard to glorify god on and off the field.