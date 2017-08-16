Remedy Drive's David Zach Stands Up Against White Supremacy

Since the rioting broke out in Charlottesville last weekend, many have come forward to condemn racism, bigotry and hate in subsequent rallies.

The Christian lead singer of Remedy drive, David Zach joined a crowd outside Gov. Bill Haslam's at the Tennessee Capitol on Monday, to condemn the riots in Charlottesville.

They all came together to denounce the statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest, who also founded the Ku Klux Klan.

The singer declared he had had enough after the violent clashes between white supremacists and counter-protestors during the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville on Saturday.

Zach also brought along his two young daughters and posted his speech on Facebook where he explained why he needed to speak out.

"Standing against white supremacy with my daughters in the halls of power in Tennessee today. Stella holds an American Girl Doll named Melody. Melody was a civil rights activist in the 60s. Out of the hundreds of dolls in the store she gravitated right towards Melody. Maybe because Melody looks like one of her best friends," he said.

"Ava, my brown haired daughter, after watching Selma last year was crying with me and said "dad - we need to make posters that say 'freedom for black people' and go tell our neighbors," John Legend sang 'Glory' in the background. She just wanted to contribute to righteousness and that was her first idea,"" he added.

Watch Zach's entire speech here:

Shortly after his speech Gov. Bill Haslam called for the removal of the statue that is displayed outside the House and Senate Chambers.