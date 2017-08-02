Search Intensifies for White House Communications Director: Who's on the Shortlist 

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's new chief of staff, John Kelly, is eyeing his Homeland Security spokesperson, David Lapan, for the role of White House communications director, sources tell CBN News.

"No one has officially asked me just yet. I've seen speculation, but at this point it's only speculation," Lapan told CBN News National Security Correspondent Erik Rosales in a phone interview. "I haven't talked to him or to anybody else about it."

"Would you take the job if asked?" Rosales asked.

"It depends on what the job is. If it is White House communications director, it depends on a lot of things -- like who I would be reporting to," Lapan replied.

Sources say Lapan is at the top of a shortlist to serve as the White House's top official on communications and promoting the president's agenda.

Lapan would take over for Anthony Scaramucci, a friend of the president who lasted just 10 days in the job before Kelly forced him out on Monday.

Lapan is a career Marine and experienced public affairs officer but is not considered a political strategist, which is usually part of the job of the White House communications director.