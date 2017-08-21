Solar Eclipse Evangelism: Jesus Blocks God's Judgment Like the Moon Blocks the Sun

A Christian ministry is using Monday's eclipse to share the love of Christ with thousands.

Rev. Harrell Riley conceived SolQuest17 as a kind of Gospel festival during the eclipse to bring others to Christ.

Some 2,000 people have shown up on the farm near Princeton, Kentucky, to watch the solar event. When they arrive they find an army of volunteers ready to help them set up their trailers and bring them water.

"People have been blown away by the graciousness of people. The free water and those kinds of things, which has given the avenue for us to be able to share the Gospel," he told CBN News via Skype from the event.

About 20 people have responded to the one-on-one evangelism, presentations by a science ministry explaining how the design of the universe provides overwhelming evidence of a Creator, and talks from a member of Ravi Zacharias Ministries.

There's also a stage for Gospel music, a tent for church services, vendors serving sweets, snacks and meals, and games for the kids.

Harrell said the curiosity of the eclipse drew them to the event, but it in the midst of that curiosity they are willing to listen to the message of Christ.

"I don’t know that it’s a spiritual hunger, as much as it is a curiosity hunger, but in that curiosity ... they have been very receptive to listen to the Gospel of Jesus Christ, from Muslims to Hindus to them that really don’t even care," Harrell said.

One evangelist hit upon a perfect example tying in the eclipse and the Gospel.

“One of our folks shared with us the other day it’s kind of the way that Jesus stepped in front of God to keep us from His judgment,” he said.