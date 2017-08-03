Special Counsel Mueller Impanels Grand Jury in Russia Investigation

Robert Mueller, the Justice Department special counsel, has impaneled a grand jury to investigate Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

The move is a sign that Mr. Mueller's investigation is gaining momentum and entering a new phase.

The President's attorney, Jay Sekulow tells CBN News, "With respect to the impaneling of the grand jury we have no reason to believe that the President is under investigation."

A source tells CBN News, "It's not likely the President is involved."

The White House released a statement: "Former FBI Director Jim Comey said three times the President is not under investigation and we have no reason to believe that has changed."

Ty Cobb, special counsel to the president, said he wasn't aware of the grand jury and noted that those matters are usually secret.

"The White House favors anything that accelerates the conclusion of his work fairly...The White House is committed to fully cooperating with Mr. Mueller."

It's unclear if this is a separate grand jury from the one assembled in Virginia to consider evidence against former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

A grand jury gives prosecutors the authority to dig for evidence of criminal wrongdoing through the power to subpoena witnesses and documents.

The allegations of Russian interference in the presidential election has dogged Trump's presidency from the start.

Intelligence agencies claim that the Russian government sought to influence the election in Trump's favor. The president has consistently denied that his campaign played any role in the alleged interference.

Mueller took over the investigation in May after Trump fired then FBI Director James Comey.