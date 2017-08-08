Stop Calling Everyone a 'Racist': Civil Rights Attorney Calls Out 'Dangerous' New Trend

These days the words "racist" and "criminal" are the go-to terms used to describe political adversaries, according to civil rights attorney Alan Dershowitz.

The prominent lawyer appeared on "The 700 Club" to discuss what he described as an "extremely dangerous" trend in culture.

"It's extremely dangerous to argue that every time a political figures you disagree with does something that you disagree with that it's a crime," he said. "Now if they disagree with you, you're a racist… They use the term 'crime' and they use the term 'racist' as weapons to silence their opponents."

Dershowitz's upcoming book, Trumped Up: Criminalizing Politics is Dangerous, describes the fallacious and risky habit of criminalizing individuals based on their political affiliations. Dershowitz compared this habit to crying wolf and argued that eventually the accusations will fall on deaf ears.

"If you call everyone a racist, then nobody's a racist," he argued. "If you call everyone a criminal, then nobody's a criminal."

This speaks volumes coming from a jurist who defended O.J. Simpson in the early '90s.

Given his self-description as a liberal Democrat, Dershowitz' defense of President Donald Trump has left many confused. He stands as an anomaly among his party but argues that his defense of the nation's commander in chief Trump is not due to his favor for Trump but rather due to his support of the American people.

"I supported Hilary Clinton; I'm a liberal Democrat," he noted. "I was not doing this for Donald Trump; I'm doing this for all Americans."