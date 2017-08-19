Tearing Down Monuments, Erasing History Like ISIS

The tearing down of confederate monuments reminds me of ISIS smashing ancient Assyrian and Judeo-Christian artifacts. In both cases, the goal of the offended parties is to destroy the history they do not like. It’s about an immediate act that makes them feel better without thinking of the long-term impact on a culture or civilization. All that matters are the emotions of the minute and eliminating the offense.

When leftists destroyed a confederate statue in Durham, North Carolina they said they took the action because it represented racism and hate. But when I saw them spitting, banging, and kicking the downed statue, I wondered who actually espoused more hatred here—the offending statue, or the leftists acting like spoiled children who didn’t get enough love from their daycare provider?

In the wake of the Charlottesville violence and confederate monument controversy, some municipalities around the country removed their confederate statues and others pledged to dismantle theirs in the near future.

Because many local governments have not acted with a sense of urgency, some leftists are taking matters into their own hands.

Protestors in Durham, North Carolina toppled one statue and militants vandalized monuments, memorials and statues around the country.

In Phoenix, vandals tarred and feathered a Jefferson Davis monument. In Tampa red paint was splattered on a Confederate Veterans memorial.

Should we allow American history to be altered? What’s the consequence and what is the solution?

Watch my Drive It Home commentary for some thoughts from The Global Lane.