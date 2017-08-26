Texas Officer 'Stops at Nothing' to Save Flag as Harvey Bears Down

Enduring hurricane-force winds and pouring rain, a police officer in a Texas town rushed outside to save an American flag, according to a Facebook post that's surging on the Internet.

The Aransas Pass Police Department posted this picture of officer Jack McCarty as he grabbed the flag from a bench.

"While some dishonor and desecrate her, APPD Ofc. Jack McCarty will stop at nothing to honor and save her," the APPD wrote on its Facebook page with the hashtags, #GodBlessAmerica #HurricaneHarvey.

The post has been shared more than 2,000 times. Some are criticizing the officer for taking such a risk to save the flag, but many more are praising him for his deed.