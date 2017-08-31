Texas Pizza Hut Delivers Pizza by Kayak to Feed Stranded Flood Victims

Texas communities affected by Hurricane Harvey continue to come together in support of one another.

Shayda Willison, the manager of a Pizza Hut in Sugar Land recently heard about people in her area being trapped in their homes with little to no food.

She rounded up her employees and started making as many pizzas as they could.

With the help of her husband and other volunteers she loaded more than 120 pizzas into kayaks and delivered the pies to her unsuspecting neighbors.

THANK YOU to our Oak Lake Pizza Hut team for their out-of-the-car response to deliver hot pizzas all day to the community they serve. pic.twitter.com/Xmkv9XhrKw — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) August 30, 2017

"They were so happy to see us coming down their street," she told FOX 4. "You never let your family go hungry."

Willison says she'll keep making deliveries until her store runs out of supplies.

