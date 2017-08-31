'The Life Blood of This Community Right Now': Operation Blessing Delivers Truckloads of Food, and Faith

LA MARQUE, Texas – CBN's Operation Blessing International has been on the ground helping Texans before Tropical Storm Harvey even made landfall.

Specifically, the aid organization has been spreading the love of Jesus by providing food and other non-perishable items, along with clothes and shoes to storm survivors.

Resident Mary Fisher was among the numerous grateful recipients.

"I searched and searched trying to find food for days," she told CBN News. "This is the first time I've found food and I'm so grateful for it. Thank you so very much for everything you've done."

Fisher decided to ride out the storm in her La Marque mobile home with her three grandchildren. By Saturday night, however, storm waters had flooded the coastal Texas property.

Fisher says without the generosity of Operation Blessing they'd have nothing to eat.

It's a brutal reality faced by many in the wake of Harvey.



"There are no resources down here. That 18-wheeler and the food is the life blood of this community right now," observed LaShund Lambert of Abundant Life Christian Center, one of the local churches working alongside Operation Blessing as it continues to deliver truckloads of food along with hope for Harvey's victims.

Abundant Life's pastor, Walter Hallam, told CBN News, "I can't tell you how many people have been affected. There were families that were just weeping. It just such a joy to know people reach out and help."

Bill Horan serves as president of Operation Blessing.

"This truly is Christian compassion in action," he said. "You hear about it a lot; you don't see it all that often. You can see it in spades right here today."

Operation Blessing is set up in some of the hardest hit areas, like Rockport, where entire neighborhoods are gone, and Taft, where hundreds lined up in search of clean drinking water.

"It's caused a lot of heartache in people's lives," said Dale Moore, pastor of First Baptist Church of Taft. "It's caused a lot of children to be stressed out."

"So we got a lot of people coming in here and we are praying with them and sharing the love of Jesus with them and encouraging them to a personal relationship with the Lord," he said.

Taft resident Gloria Marsarino, who has been struggling along without electricity, expressed her gratitude for the much needed aid provided by Operation Blessing.

"Because of Operation Blessing we are just bigger now in everything – in love, in faith, in everything," she said. "I don't think there is anything else I can say but just a thank you, and it still doesn't feel like enough."

One by one people went home with food and a better understanding of Jesus' love and what it means to serve.