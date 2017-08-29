'My Home Wasn't There': Operation Blessing Reaches Out to Harvey's Heartbroken Victims

CBN's Operation Blessing has been on the ground in Texas since before Hurricane Harvey made landfall.

As residents begin to make their way back to their homes in some areas, many are facing the grim reality that everything they have could be destroyed, or worse, gone altogether.

Operation Blessing's Vice President of U.S. Disaster Relief Jody Gettys says they just returned from Rockport, one of the hardest-hit areas.

"Today we spend the day helping a local pastor at Church Unlimited," Gettys said. "We had the opportunity to help residents who are coming home for the first time. I remember talking to Sandy, and when I walked up to her truck, she looked at me with tears in her eyes, that glazed over look, completely in shock, and said, 'Ma'am I just went home to see what I could salvage, and my home wasn't there. There wasn't even a trace of my mobile home."

Operation Blessing has been working in several communities across southern Texas including the town of Taft.



"We have a semi-truck that's arriving to help that community," Gettys said. "They're still without power without potable water. There's a grocery store 20 minutes away from there but the shelves are empty and so Operation Blessing is moving into communities like that."

OB was one of the first organizations to step up and donate to a mega-shelter in Dallas that is helping stranded families.



Nikkie Beneke is president of Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster in Texas.

"Most of the people left their homes with nothing. Just their clothing, their children, their pets and so when we ask them what they need the most it's going to be what their children need the most and so we gave them the pack and plays that Operation Blessing has given to us," she explained.

Operation Blessing is giving out food and water supplies from Dallas all the way to Rockport, Texas.

You can see the look of relief on people's faces as they receive help.

But this disaster is far from over. The threat of a second hurricane looms as Harvey is expected to gain strength over the Gulf Coast.

Operation Blessing is asking for prayer and a donation to help them keep Texas strong.

Click here to help Operation Blessing do more

to help the victims of Harvey's devastating impact.

"I had the honor of praying with about 4-5 residents," Gettys said. "Each one seemed strong, we prayed and each time I opened my eyes after we saying, 'Amen' their eyes were full of tears."

"This/these moment(s) really pierced my heart because even though the damage is not as dramatic as Houston, they are trying to stay strong but struggling...I know these sweet residents would love your/our prayers," she added.