Top Trump Adviser Fired from National Security Council

Derek Harvey, a top Middle East official on the National Security Council, was removed from his post on Thursday.

Harvey, a former top adviser to David Petraeus, was brought into the administration by former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. He was fired by current National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster.

Harvey's departure comes amid major shake-ups at the White House.

These shake-ups include possible conflicts between Trump and both Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Sources told CBN News that Harvey's departure was not a direct product of staff fighting, but that several top administration members saw Harvey as too close to White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon