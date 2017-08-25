Trump Pardons Former Arizona Sherrif Joe Arpaio

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has pardoned former sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.



The White House announced the move Friday night, saying the 85-year-old ex-sheriff of Arizona's Maricopa County was a "worthy candidate" for a presidential pardon.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

8/25/2017 8:09:26 PM (GMT -4:00)