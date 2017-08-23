Trump Rejects 'Hatred, Bigotry, and Violence' Again, Looks to Refocus on Economic Agenda

President Trump returned to Phoenix, Arizona, last night for a campaign-style rally, urging the nation to come together following the deadly protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.



His speech comes as the White House and Republican lawmakers work on turning some of the president's key campaign promises, like passing a tax reform bill, into reality.

President Trump opened his campaign-style rally in Phoenix with a call for unity.

"What happened in Charlottesville strikes at the core of America and tonight this entire arena stands united in forceful condemnation of the thugs who perpetrate hatred and violence," the president said in his opening remarks.



He faulted the media for misrepresenting his response to the protests.

"They don't report the facts, just like they don't want to report that I spoke out forcefully against hatred, bigotry and violence and strongly condemned the neo-Nazis, the white supremacists and the KKK."



The president also touched on a few of his most popular campaign promises, among them some that are very important to people in this part of the country – the promise to build a wall and enforce stricter immigration laws.

"Now the obstructionist Democrats would like us not to do it, but believe me, if we have to close down our government, we are building that wall," the president warned. "Let me be very clear to Democrats in Congress who oppose a border wall and stand in the way of border security. You are putting all of America's safety at risk. You are doing that. You are doing that."



Back in Washington, as Congress prepares to resume work in less than two weeks, the president is hoping his party can come together and deliver on his key priority – a tax reform bill.



According to Politico, some of the president's top aides and Republican leaders have apparently found consensus on the basic outline of a tax plan.



It will be up to Congress to flesh out the details of any such plan and turn it into a bill, but the White House is reportedly focused on getting a tax measure passed this year, especially after the Senate failed to repeal and replace Obamacare.



Meanwhile, some potentially good news on the economic front: the Atlanta Federal Reserve is currently estimating the economy will grow at 3.8 percent in the third quarter, well ahead of the 1.9 percent in the first half of the year, and far better than president Obama's final year in office - just 1.6 percent.

Still, the pressure is on for this White House and Republican lawmakers to deliver a big win before next year's elections—and they're hoping a tax bill will be that big legislative victory.