Two Pastors Living in the Deep South Say They Have the Answer to Racsm in America

Watch CBN News' Heather Sell's full interview with Cross and Jones and learn how their friendship game about and how Jones overcame a battle with racism.

While many media headlines are turned toward the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia involving a confederate monument and the death of a protester - two men are striving to make a difference.

Pastors Alan Cross and Terrance Jones - one African-American and one white - held a prayer walk in downtown Montgomery, Alabama, the heart of the modern civil rights movement.

They used the call to prayer as an outcry for racial unity.

"God just gave us an opportunity to be a light, to say, you know what, as angry and frustrated as we are, the gospel does dictate how we respond to these things, and there is still hope no matter how awful things appear," said Jones.

"There was people from New Zealand, Florida, California, all over the p http://lace . We're grateful, and our hope is that people would be full of hope, not in us, but in Christ," Jones said explaining how folks from around the world joined them on a Facebook live for their march and to pray.

"I think there's a real resurgence of people wanting to see racial reconciliation and a racial solidarity in our country," Jones also said.