Ultrasound Photo: Do You See Jesus in This Sonogram?

A couple in Franklin County, Pennsylvania believes they received a supernatural sign in their baby girl's sonogram.

Zac Smith and his fiancée, Alicia Zeek, went in for a routine ultrasound but what they saw was unexpected.

"When they gave it to us... Umm, to me, it's Jesus. And it looks like Jesus," Alicia told Fox News.

The couple said they saw a clear image of a man who they believe was watching over their daughter Briella.

They described seeing a man dressed in a robe with a crown of thorns looking over their baby.

"It almost brought tears to my eyes," Zac said. "I was speechless, I just couldn't believe it, I really didn't believe what I was seeing."

"This is distinct. I mean, there's another face looking at my daughter!" he added.

The image in the photo has provided some much-needed comfort for the couple.

Zac and Alicia experienced complications with the birth of their first two children.

"The second one nearly took her life, her son... Just hearing that I could lose them both during... the ... you know," he trailed off.

The ultrasound technician delivered good news and told them Briella would be a healthy baby.

"Once she said everything is good and we looked at the picture, I was like -- look babe, we have nothing to worry about," Alicia said.

Zac believes the image is from God.

"The angel or God or Jesus, however you want to propose it, I look at it as my blessing," he said.