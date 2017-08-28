When College Becomes a Daycare: The 'Safe Space' Culture Creeping on College Campuses

It's August and many high school graduates are heading off to college for the first time.

However, when they get to college, students are often met with an atmosphere that feels more like a daycare than an institution of higher learning.

Instead of openly debating challenging ideas, students are turning to "intellectual safe spaces" or "trigger warnings" to avoid hearing, seeing or reading anything they disagree with.

"We want people to feel comfortable. We don't want people to go around and be like, 'people are making me upset. People are really disagreeing with what I believe in,'" one student told CBN News.



Students who take safe spaces and trigger warnings to the extreme are willing to protest, harass, and even bar speakers they don't like from campus.

Take Ben Shapiro for example. Students regularly disrupt, protest, and even shut down the speeches he gives about conservative values on college campuses.

He recently testified to Congress about this growing "safe space" culture creeping on our college campuses.

"All of our views should be based on their merit, not on the color, sex or sexual orientation of the speaker. and those views should never be banned because they offend someone," he says.

Even Christian colleges are not immune. Dr. Everett Piper, president of Oklahoma Wesleyan University writes about it in a new book, "Not a Daycare: The Devastating Consequences of Abandoning Truth."

