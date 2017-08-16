Why One ‘Photo Video’ is Going Completely Viral

One video with a timely message has gone viral on Facebook.

The video – posted earlier this summer - shows a picture of a white boy being sandwiched between black boys hugging him with text overlaid that reads “Nobody is Born Racist.”

Since then, it has been viewed 15 million times, shared more than 700,000 times, and has received more than 20,000 reactions.

Former president Barack Obama echoed the same message in a tweet that received more likes than any other in twitter’s history.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." he wrote, quoting the late Nelson Mandela.

It received 3.8 million likes and 1.4 million retweets.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

Just last week, three people were killed and over a dozen were injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when tensions broke out into violence between white supremacists protesting the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue and counter-protestors.

Alex Fields Jr. is accused of ramming his car into a tightly packed crowd of protestors, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer, and injuring 19 others.

Two Virginia state police officers observing the situation were also killed when their helicopter crashed.