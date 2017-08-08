Why You May Want to Avoid Flying Your Drone Near a Military Base

WASHINGTON -- If you have a drone, make sure you don't fly them too close to airports or military bases.

The Pentagon has signed off on a new policy that will allow military bases to shoot down private or commercial drones that are deemed a threat, Pentagon spokesman Navy Capt. Jeff Davis announced Monday.

The policy itself is classified and was transmitted to the armed services in July. Capt. Davis said it outlines the rules of engagement for a base when a private or commercial drone is encroaching upon its airspace.

On Friday, unclassified guidance was sent to each of branch of service on how to communicate the new policy to local communities.

Capt. Davis says bases "retain the right of self-defense when it comes to UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) or drones operating over. The new guidance does afford the ability to take action to stop these threats and that includes disabling, destroying and tracking."

Pentagon officials say the private or commercial drones could also be seized.

However, in some instances where the military leases land for operations, the use of a drone may not always be a threat — and who owns the airspace may not always be clear.

It was not immediately clear whether the new policy has changed access to the airspace above the silos or at other bases.

The policy would affect 133 military installations, the Department of Defense said.