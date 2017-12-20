Abortion Facility Survey: Number of Clinics Declining

According to a survey by the pro-life organization Operation Rescue, the number of abortion clinics in the United States decreased by 27 clinics over 2016 totals.

The group found that closures outpaced newly opened facilities in 2017. In all, 49 abortion facilities, 37 surgical and 14 medication only clinics, closed or halted abortion services.

"Operation Rescue's annual surveys provide the most complete and accurate picture of abortion facilities available - straight from the horse's mouth," said Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue.

"We rejoice that the abortion cartel is imploding and closing down. We are making progress. But they are not going down without a fight," said Newman. "We continue to work and pray that we will soon see an end to abortion in our nation. Let's stop the killing and, in the words of President Donald Trump, make America great again!"

Operation Rescue says each abortion facility in the country was surveyed using a number of investigative methods and found that forty-five percent of all states had at least one abortion facility that closed or halted all abortions this year.

The pro-life group 40 Days for Life has been targeting abortion clinics in some 40 nations for ten years.

It estimates it has saved more than 12,000 unborn babies in the last ten years.

Forty Days for Life and other pro-life groups often concentrate on Planned Parenthood, the nation's largest abortion provider.

But nearly a third of its locations have closed.

Since 1991, there were 2,176 active surgical abortion facilities, only 23% of that number are operating today.

In 2017, there are 704 abortion facilities remaining in the U.S. Of these, 490 offer surgical abortion while 214 offer only abortion inducing pills.